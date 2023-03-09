Indie Pop Outfit Betty Taylor on How to Get Over a Shitty Ex

Betty Taylor released their latest single, ‘Glitter’, in late February. It followed a couple of support shows with Norwegian pop artist girl in red, who was in Australia for the Laneway festival. ‘Glitter’ is the melodic indie-pop quartet’s second single to date, with their debut, ‘Stallin”, landing in late 2022.

“I don’t need saving / I’m better off on my own,” announces Betty Taylor’s lead vocalist Sophie Patrick on ‘Glitter’. Patrick proceeds to describe a lousy ex-partner’s promises of commitment as “glitter and bullshit.” In line with the track’s lyrical assertions, here, Patrick offers five tips to help you get over a shitty ex.

Betty Taylor – ‘Glitter’

[embedded content]

1. Ask your friends to list all the things they didn’t like about this person

Sophie Patrick: If they are good friends, they’ll tell you they were never good enough for you anyway and you can do better. Which you totally can.

2. Write incredibly specific songs about how terrible they are and then post them to your Instagram story and keep checking your views to make sure they’ve seen it

Sophie: Yes I did this. Yes it made me feel better. Baby steps – no one gets over an ex without a little bit of petty revenge.

3. Unfollow them

Sophie: It’s time. You don’t need to know what they are doing. Out of sight out of mind. Eventually you will forget about their existence.

4. All those places you wanted them to take you? Holidays? Dinners? Go do it anyway

Sophie: You don’t need them. You can do whatever you want, whenever you want, and you can do it solo.

5. Don’t date

Sophie: No need to get over a shifty ex if they never existed in the first place. Tried and tested, 100% success rate.

Betty Taylor ‘Glitter’ Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – Felons Brewing Co, Brisbane QLD*

Friday, 19th May – Yah Yah’s, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 27th May – Vic on the Park, Sydney NSW*

Sunday, 28th May – North Gong Hotel, Wollongong NSW*

*Free entry.Tickets for the Yah Yah’s show are available now via Eventbrite

