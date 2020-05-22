Indie singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan featured in NASA campaign

Filipina singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan is quite literally over the moon with a feat not many can lay claim to: a collaboration with the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“When a song you wrote about space and exploration 7 years ago makes it to NASA… I am over the moon (pun intended) and I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” she wrote on her Twitter account @reeseypeasy.

“Here’s to endless discovery and the hope that my music makes it to the ISS [International Space Station] too!”

Reese Lansangan INSTAGRAM PHOTO

NASA used Lansangan’s composition, aptly titled “A Song About Space,”across its various social media platforms to promote a major upcoming event, “Launch America.”

“Building rockets? Writing space ballads? Taking selfies in spacesuits? We are launching humans from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 27 with SpaceX. How are you preparing to #LaunchAmerica? Share a video of your thoughts + feelings for a chance to be featured,” NASA wrote on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts to drum up excitement on the astronaut launch.

One of the most popular accounts across platforms, NASA has 36.8 million Twitter followers, 22.8 million Facebook followers, and 5.7 million YouTube subscribers.

‘Unearthed’

On her Instagram account @reeseypeasy, the artist recalled how NASA discovered her song.

“One day over lunch, I got a DM from NASA. They said they loved my super old and embarrassing ‘A Song About Space’ video from my channel and asked if they could possibly use it for a promo vid.”

Since nothing was set in stone after that exchange, Lansangan said she just silently hoped for the best.

“Then I got an email back with the video link, and in my pride I took all the screencaps!”

She also confessed she had thought of taking the video down from her YouTube channel many times over since she’d always get teased over her braces and lisping while singing the song seven years ago.

“But I couldn’t bring myself to [do it]. I figured it’s part of my history and it’s fun to make fun of yourself every now and then! Little did I know, it would be the video that NASA would notice and end up watching. It just blows my mind!”

In the end, the singer-songwriter mused, “I guess there’s a lesson in there somewhere — to honor yourself always — your lovable, bewildering, sometimes even embarrassing self!”

Lansangan is a multimedia artist who has also dabbled in visual arts, graphic and fashion design and publishing. She started her music career as part of the indie pop duo Reese & Vica in 2009. Years later, she went solo and released her debut album “Arigato, Internet!” She was part of the launching season of Coke Studio PH in 2017.