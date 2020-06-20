‘Indo,’ please, not ‘Indon’

I am an Indonesian working in Dubai in the United Aab Emirates.

Today (June 20, 2020), I observe your online news site, Business section, and I discovered one of your articles, “Top Indon firms explore opportunities in PH,” used “Indon” for

Indonesian, which is a prohibited word to use, and most Indonesians, if they heard this word, would feel uncomfortable with it.

We Indonesians call ourselves “Indo,” not “Indon, “ even for purposes of simplification.

The name Indonesia, incidentally, derives from the Latin “indus” and the Greek “nèsos,” meaning “island.”

I have requested your reporter, Anna Leah Gonzales, to use “Indo,” not “Indon,” if she wants to refer to Indonesians.

Please note that Indonesia had raised this issue with some Malaysian newspapers and that Singapore newspapers and magazines never use “Indon” in their stories.

Gito Susanto