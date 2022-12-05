Indonesian Minister of Manpower and APO Secretary-General Discuss Expanded Collaboration for Productivity Enhancementimage-1.jpeg

The APO is an intergovernmental organization established in 1961 to increase productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. The APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, and undertaking smart initiatives in the industry, agriculture, service, and public sectors.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by assisting member economies in formulating national strategies for enhanced productivity and through a range of institutional capacity-building efforts, including research and centers of excellence in members. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory.

The current membership is 21 economies, comprising Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Republic of China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, and Vietnam.