Indulge in your Favourite Plant-based Milk with The MILKLAB Coffee Run and MILKLAB Oat Float MILKLAB-LOGO.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December 2022 – Get ready for a brew-tiful blend of MILKLAB plant-based milk and espresso coffee! With an exclusive pop-up, MILKLAB Oat Float, happening from 3-11 December in Singapore, coffee lovers can indulge in freshly brewed coffee made with MILKLAB Oat Milk. Made with 100 percent Australian oats, MILKLAB Oat Milk is proving to be the best alternative to dairy milk, with a rich and creamy mouthfeel and a high-performance stretch.

In addition, MILKLAB Coffee Run is offering 1-for-1 beverages during the festive month of December through partnerships with key cafés in Singapore: Keong Saik Bakery, Unity Coffee, The Bread Rack, 55 Degrees Celsius, House Downstairs, Acai Brothers, Hook Coffee, Naked Espresso, Delicatesse 巧彰, September Coffee, Rise & Grind Coffee Co., Good Coffee Please, Olivia & Co., Madly Good Jcube, Madly Good Clementi Mall and I Am… Café, cementing its position as the preferred choice for baristas and coffee drinkers globally.

Priding itself as the number 1 plant-based milk served in Australian cafes, MILKLAB offers a range-solution of dairy-free milk, which includes Almond, Oat, Soy, Coconut, and Macadamia to cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs. With a vision to provide Singaporeans with a premium coffee-drinking experience, MILKLAB’s product range complements the flavour of espresso coffee like no other milk – dairy or non-dairy.

Established in 2015 as a foodservice-exclusive range of alternative milk, the brand was developed to provide the hospitality industry, particularly the coffee industry, with a premium offer that would elevate the café coffee experience for customers. Propelled by the booming coffee industry across Australia and the rest of the world, MILKLAB sought to create a delicious and inclusive range of products.

Speaking on MILKLAB’s efforts to engage Singaporeans through The MILKLAB Coffee Run as well as MILKLAB Oat Float, Peter Brown, Sales Director – Asia & Africa, said, “With the increasing number of consumers worldwide looking to switch from regular dairy to plant-based milk, I’m confident that MILKLAB will be changing the game – allowing baristas, resellers and distributors, coffee business owners and coffee aficionados to indulge in our Oat Milk while reaping its health benefits.”

“Our ultimate goal will always be to provide everyone with an exceptional coffee-drinking experience. We want to show them that plant-based milk has what it takes to bring a regular cup of coffee to the next level,” he added.

The MILKLAB Coffee Run – a colLABboration with Singapore’s best cafés

ColLABorating with some of the world’s most influential baristas, café owners, food scientists, coffee roasters and other industry professionals, MILKLAB has since become Australia’s number 1 plant-based milk served in cafes, with 62% of cafés using its products. Additionally, its almond milk has become Australia’s number 1 plant-based milk for coffee.

Partnering with prominent cafés in Singapore to give everyone an elevated coffee-drinking experience, customers will not only get to enjoy dairy-free coffee but also enjoy exclusive deals such as 1-for-1 beverages when they purchase a voucher from Chope. All they have to do is search for a participating café, purchase the voucher on Chope and redeem it at the café.

For more information on participating cafés for MILKLAB Coffee run, please visit:



https://milklabco.com/coffee-run/

MILKLAB Oat Float – Enjoy an OATsome freshly brewed coffee with MILKLAB Oat Milk

Happening from 3-11 December 2022, Singaporeans will be able to have a taste of the perfect blend of espresso coffee and MILKLAB Oat Milk at the exclusive pop-up, MILKLAB Oat Float – with the enticing aroma and creamy taste, everyone is bound to be coming back for seconds!

For those who would like to sample a not-so-ordinary cup of joe, please visit the MILKLAB Oat Float at the following venues:

I12 Katong, 3 – 4 December 22

The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 5 – 7 & 10 – 11 December 22

XPACE @ Foodxervices Inc Pte Ltd,8 – 9 December 22

For more information on MILKLAB, please visit here.

Hashtag: #MILKLAB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.