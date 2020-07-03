INEOS Styrolution helps to open schools in China by giving COVID-19 care packs to schools in Foshan

FOSHAN, China, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution has given 1,830 COVID-19 care packs to school children and teaching staff from Jinben Primary and Jinben Middle Schools, to help with the safe reopening of schools in the Foshan region. The contribution is supported by the INEOS International Community Fund. Each care pack contains 10 disposable masks, hand sanitiser and a cleaning guide.



COVID-19 care packs donation to students and teaching staff from Jinben Primary and Jinben Middle Schools

Schools in China have been urged to take preventive measures on COVID-19 as they gradually reopen. In addition to stepping up health monitoring of teachers and students such as monitoring people’s temperatures, the schools are also asked to maintain good sanitary habits of the teachers and students through frequent hand washing and the use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

“We are very grateful for this care pack donation by INEOS as it is a timely and practical relief to our students while we try to resume classes safely,” says a spokesperson from Jinben Primary School.

The £1m INEOS Community Fund was established by INEOS Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in March 2020 in tandem with the company’s COVID-19 “Hands On” campaign, which set up new production lines to provide millions of bottles of free hand sanitiser per month to hospitals and frontline healthcare. The fund enables INEOS sites across the world to support the charitable organisations doing vital work in their local communities at this particularly difficult time.

“INEOS has always been committed to making meaningful and valuable contributions especially to the communities where our sites are located,” says Weizhong Wang, General Manager, INEOS Styrolution Foshan. “We are delighted that we can help to keep the students and teaching staff safe as they look towards resuming their activities in school through the INEOS Community Fund.”

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

