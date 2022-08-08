INEOS STYROLUTION THAILAND AWARDED THE GOLD STAR AWARD FOR THE 3RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Singapore, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today that the company has been awarded the Gold Star Award for the third consecutive year by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) for outstanding performance in the areas of compliance, environmental and safety management as well as corporate social responsibility management.



Mr. Lik Heng Soo (left), Site Director of INEOS Styrolution Thailand, Map Ta Phut site, receiving the award from Mr. Porntep Puripatana, Deputy Governor (Operation Function 3) Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office (image courtesy of INEOS Styrolution, 2022)

The annual IEAT Environmental Governance Awards are available to companies located in the Map Ta Phut and WHA Eastern (Map Ta Phut) Industrial Estate. Companies, who have been able to meet the Authority’s exacting environmental standards and governance principles, qualify to receive the prestigious honor.

The IEAT’s Gold Star Award is also known as Environment and Safety Good Governance award. It is awarded as additional recognition to companies that have received the Green Star for six or more consecutive years. INEOS Styrolution Thailand’s plant in Map Ta Phut received its third consecutive Gold Star Award (2019-2021).

Lik Heng Soo, Site Director of Map Ta Phut, INEOS Styrolution Thailand says: “We are extremely honoured to receive the Gold Star Award again by IEAT. This award is proof of our unwavering commitment to protecting our employees, our surrounding communities and the environment in which we operate our plant and we look forward to maintaining this recognition for the years to come!”

