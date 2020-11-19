INEX Innovate’s iGene Laboratory announces new personalised medicine genotyping analysis project with Eli Lilly and Company’s research unit Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — INEX Innovate’s iGene Laboratory (iGene) announced today a project with Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) research unit Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology (LCCP), which conducts early phase clinical trials in healthy participants and patients in Singapore.



From left to right: Dr. Chia-Pin Chang – Vice President of Research & Development, Kane Black – Chief Executive, Dr. Sherry Ho – Laboratory Director

Under this collaboration, iGene will perform genotyping analysis as part of LCCP’s research screening activities.

Genotyping is a technology that detects variations at specific positions in the human DNA sequence. This variation – the genotype – occurs naturally and is considered a genetic fingerprint of any individual. It is identified as distinct compared to a reference sequence derived from the general population or a defined subgroup, and can differ from the reference sequence in numerous ways. Genotyping has a vast range of uses across scientific and medical research.

“We are delighted to assist LCCP in identifying suitable volunteers to participate in clinical trials. This partnership is a testament to iGene’s deep scientific capability in the field of molecular diagnostics and evidence of constant advancement in Singapore’s cutting edge biotech ecosystem. As such, we’re excited to be a part of LCCP’s efforts in clinical research,” said Kane Black, Chief Executive of iGene Laboratory and INEX Innovate

Dr Ronan Kelly, Managing Director of Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology said “LCCP is pleased to leverage iGene’s technology, to help speed up the enrolment of volunteers into drug development studies. We believe this project will contribute to strengthening our local research ecosystem.”

About INEX INNOVATE

Spun out from the National University of Singapore (NUS), INEX INNOVATE is Asia’s first Women’s Life Science Health Innovations group. Founded by veteran maternal-fetal medicine specialists, INEX is uniquely positioned to identify and address clinically unmet needs within the women’s and fetal health landscape. Backed by institutional investors, INEX focuses on developing and translating technologies aimed at delivering precision health care for Asian women.

INEX has a broad commercial portfolio of validated tests in prenatal health, ovarian and breast cancers along with more than 45 key patents, additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary iGene Laboratory, INEX operates a state of the art College of American Pathologist Accredited (CAP) Next Generation Sequencing Laboratory that provides diagnostic testing, CRO and COVID-19 testing services. In 2020 the company was a finalist in the Business Transformation of the Year award category at the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore Annual Business Awards in recognition of its efforts in launching new technologies and pivoting towards COVID-19 testing to supports Singapore’s battle against the corona virus pandemic.

For more information visit: www.inex.sg

About iGene Laboratory

iGene Laboratory Pte Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEX Innovate Pte Ltd. iGene Laboratory is a Next Generation Sequencing Laboratory (NGS) in Singapore licensed by the Ministry Of Health. iGene is also College of American Pathologist (CAP) Accredited for molecular microbiology and molecular pathology – including COVID-19 and for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT).

For more information visit: www.igenelab.com

About Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology

Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology (LCCP) is a fully owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), with a specialist team of scientists, doctors, nurses, and pharmacists dedicated to designing and conducting early-phase human trials of Lilly’s medicines for the future. At the heart of LCCP is a world-class Clinical Research Unit, where healthy subjects and patients participate in clinical trials. LCCP performs studies in Lilly’s areas of interest, including Diabetes, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Autoimmune Disease. The studies conducted here help bring new medicines to patients around the world.

For more information visit: www.lillyclinic.com.sg