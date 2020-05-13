Infected Camp Crame cop under probe for entering Baguio during lockdown

BAGUIO CITY –– The police officer now being treated for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the summer capital is under investigation for driving to Baguio despite border restrictions imposed by the Philippine National Police.

Police Major Rafael Roxas, deputy chief of the PNP Crime Laboratory’s Fingerprint Division, became the city’s 31st infection case, after recording no transmission cases since April 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tested positive for the virus on Monday (May 11), but had been isolated last week, when he arrived here to visit a relative.

Roxas agreed to disclose his identity to help speed up the contact tracing process, but “his travel from Manila to Baguio is now under a pre-charge investigation, and if he committed lapses, then the proper disciplinary actions will be taken against him,” said Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio police director on Wednesday (May 13).

FEATURED STORIES

“The PNP does not tolerate any disregard for rules and procedures from its personnel. He will face the consequences of his actions, but the focus right now is on his healing and bringing him back to good health,” Co added.

He said all police officers based in areas like Metro Manila with high COVID-19 contamination rates are not allowed to leave, “to prevent these kinds of incidences.”

Co reacted to insinuations that the police gave fellow officers “special treatment” during the lockdown.

Roxas’ condition was first raised at a May 12 management committee meeting, led by Mayor Benjamin Magalong. The mayor immediately placed the village, where Roxas stayed, under strict quarantine to allow the city’s epidemiology team to determine if he infected the neighborhood.

Co appealed for compassion, however, for the ailing policeman.

“Let us not also forget that it is almost a certainty that he was exposed to the virus while diligently performing his duties as a frontliner,” he said.

LZB

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ