Infineon and Burapha University establish launchpad for Internet of ThingsBIIL agreement.jpg

CHON BURI, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Infineon today announced the opening of the Burapha University Infineon Innovation Launchpad (BIIL) situated at EAST Park Building, to nurture Internet of Things (IoT) start-up ecosystem in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

From far left: Mr. Francis Foo, VP and Head of Power and Sensor Systems at Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, Dr. Apichart Thongyoo, Chairperson of the Human Development Coordination Committee in the EEC, Asst. Prof. Dr. Nayot Kurukitkoson, Acting VP of the EEC Affairs, Burapha University at the opening of the Burapha University Infineon Innovation Launchpad (BIIL)

The launchpad is backed by Burapha University’s Eastern Science and Technology Park (EAST Park) and Bangsaen Design House (BDH) Academy. The launchpad on campus allows for close collaboration among Infineon employees, researchers, students, and start-ups on future IoT topics in key areas such as healthcare, smart city, advanced farming, medicine and manufacturing.

“Infineon focuses on innovative solutions enabling green and efficient energy, clean and safe mobility, smart and secure IoT. Together with Burapha University, a well-known research university leading in Holistic IoT and AI Platform especially on Healthcare and Smart City applications for more than 8 years, we will undertake several initiatives to foster local ecosystem including academic training on IoT topics that are industrially relevant,” said Francis Foo, Vice President and Head of Power and Sensor Systems, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Besides training students, BIIL will also offer product and application trainings for engineers particularly from start-ups and small medium enterprises. Following an application-oriented approach, start-ups can leverage Burapha University’s innovative IoT competence and Infineon’s components and system expertise at the launchpad to further their projects.

BIIL also acts as a steppingstone in identifying and developing new talents. Infineon Thailand offers internship as part of the co-op education to give university students hands-on learning and real-world work experience to complement what they have learned from textbooks.

