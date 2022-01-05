Infineon and Deeyook jointly enable precise location solution with low-power Wi-Fi chipset

MUNICH, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Deeyook today announced their collaboration on location solutions. The location-as-a-service (LaaS) company has invented and patented an award-winning tracking solution to determine indoor and outdoor locations of items, assets, and employees. Both companies fuse Deeyook’s ultra-precise, innovative algorithms into Infineon’s best-in-class, low power AIROC™ Wi-Fi® portfolio to enable an accurate, passive, ubiquitous, and efficient location solution.

Deeyook redefines indoor/outdoor location technology through innovation in wireless signal processing, applicable to incumbent Wi-Fi/4G/5G MODEM firmware versions. The firmware extracts angles of wireless transmissions (“Direction Finding, DF”), a first of its kind in the world of commercial wireless tracking. Deeyook’s tracking capabilities are ultra-precise, providing location information within 10cm/4in, passively exploiting the install base of 1.7 billion wireless access points worldwide.

“There are many challenges when companies implement real-time location systems, primarily because tracking solutions, such as RFID, are not really ubiquitous. This is particularly acute with GPS, which has many shortcomings,” said Gideon Rottem, CEO and Co-Founder of Deeyook. “We created Deeyook to address these challenges – technology that is ubiquitous and can track things with the utmost precision indoors, outdoors and in bad weather. We are excited to work with Infineon because its AIROC Wi-Fi portfolio is reliable, power efficient, and they are the IoT market leader.”

“Infineon’s mission is to make the world an easier, safer and greener place with our technologies through smart, connected devices,” said Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Director, IoT Compute and Wireless, Infineon Technologies. “These new IoT solutions support multiple location tracking technologies. Previously, Wi-Fi was not considered a viable option due to its power demands, while additionally real-time locating systems (RTLS) deployments required businesses to utilize custom solutions with costly infrastructure, engineering, and labor-intensive installation.”

Deeyook’s solution paved the way to solve all these problems. Embedded in the next-generation chip firmware, it has the potential to be a market leader in RTLS. With this collaboration, Infineon continues to expand its role as a key Industry 4.0 solution vendor to the world’s largest corporations.

About Deeyook

Deeyook is a patented, wireless-based firmware solution that offers precise location as a service. The firmware is self-learning, ubiquitous, ultra-precise (~10 cm), passive and low power, allowing absolute indoor and outdoor position determination. Deeyook’s solution, based on a proprietary, patented angle-measurement technology, won first place at the HiStart Innovation Forum. It also won first place at the Ruhr Summit Corporate Challenge pitch. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Deeyook is a privately-held, venture-backed company.