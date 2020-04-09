Infineon delivers millions of chips for medical ventilators

MUNICH, Germany, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is playing a vital role to support the manufacturing of ventilator devices. Power semiconductors from Infineon are essential to reliably and efficiently control the motor of the ventilators, including those manufactured by a global leader in medical devices, ResMed.

Dr. Helmut Gassel, Member of the Management Board and CMO Infineon Technologies AG, said: “We are pleased that we can contribute to support overcoming this crisis with around 38 million power semiconductors for producing medical ventilators. As the global market leader for these components, we are focusing on being able to make these products available on short notice.”

Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, said: “Infineon’s efforts to quickly provide these semiconductors are truly lifesaving. ResMed and other ventilator producers can only meet the world’s demand for these devices if component manufacturers like Infineon can meet ours. Thanks to Infineon and others for rising to this unprecedented challenge.”

“We are currently experiencing a shift toward medical equipment. Numerous manufacturers are expanding or changing their product focus and asking us for the necessary components in order to quickly meet the special demand,” added Dr. Gassel on further requests in this field.

Infineon has a longstanding expertise and a broad product portfolio in the field of battery-operated electric motors. Infineon’s power MOSFETs are designed in a unique way to bring more efficiency in motor drives, with low switching losses, low heat generation and highest reliability in operation. Their small and compact design, makes them especially suitable for portable/consumer devices.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2019 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €8.0 billion with around 41,400 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

Further information on the technology is available at https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/applications/industrial/medical-ventilator/

Follow us: Twitter – Facebook – LinkedIn

Logo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502113-1-LOGO?lang=0