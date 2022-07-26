Infineon hybrid flyback controller XDP(TM) combined with CoolGaN(TM) IPS enable Anker to achieve higher efficiency and power density in charger designs

MUNICH, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the rising number of mobile devices, notebooks and battery-powered equipment, the need for increased charging power and fast charging has emerged. For engineers, this trend poses the challenge of achieving ever-higher power levels in smaller form factors while simultaneously meeting thermal performance requirements. To address these contemporary design needs, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) combines the hybrid flyback (HFB) controller XDP™ digital power controller XDPS2201 and the CoolGaN™ integrated power stage (IPS) 600 V (IGI60F1414A1L) for high-efficiency and high-power density charger and adapter designs.



For the first time Infineon’s hybrid flyback controller XDP™ and CoolGaN™ IPS devices are combined and applied commercially in the consumer electronics market. The Anker charging devices achieves an outstanding system-level efficiency beyond 95 percent, its architecture reduces energy loss by 21 percent compared to other charging solutions.

“GaN has completely changed the way we charge our electronics by delivering superior power transfer efficiency, faster-charging speeds and improved portability to our chargers,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations.

