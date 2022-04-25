Infinitus garners the Grand Prize at the 2021 Guangdong Science and Technology Progress Awards

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On April 15, 2022, the Guangdong Provincial Science and Technology Innovation Conference was held in Guangzhou, China. The Construction and Innovative Application of the Scientific Big Database of Food Microbiology Safety in China project, jointly undertaken by Infinitus, the Institute of Microbiology of Guangdong Academy of Sciences, Jinan University and other institutions, won the Grand Prize at the 2021 Guangdong Science and Technology Progress Awards.

Infinitus has been working with academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering Wu Qingping and his team at the Institute of Microbiology of Guangdong Academy of Sciences for more than 10 years. In a move to further deepen the relationship, the two parties jointly established the Academician Workstation for Biotechnology Application Research of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. in 2017, with the goal of collaborating on biosafety solutions, research on the development of edible and medicinal mushroom cultivation techniques and on the mechanism of mushroom efficacy and effect, personnel training and the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements. The award-winning project is one of the major successes of this academician workstation project.

After over a decade of scientific research, the Construction and Innovative Application of the Scientific Big Database of Food Microbiology Safety in China project has gone a long way in solving some of the major scientific challenges and key technical bottlenecks hobbling the development and implementation of prevention and control measures needed to assure microbial safety throughout China’s food industry. These measures include putting in place systematic and original solutions from the availability of country-wide risk identification data to industrial prevention and control applications, as well as developing a comprehensive microbial safety technical framework encompassing risk identification, traceability, and efficient monitoring across the country’s major food segments. The results of some of this work have overcome similar technical barriers faced by research teams in developed countries.

As part of the project, Infinitus and Wu’s team have systematically screened and identified microorganisms across the company’s entire industry chain including all dosage forms of health products (tablets, capsules, beverages and powders), and, as a result of the work, have collected all the necessary information concerning the dominant microbial species, contamination levels and distribution patterns, and built a health food microbial safety risk identification and traceability database. This work demonstrates that the company’s research on food safety risk prevention and control and traceability technology has been at the forefront of the industry.

As a health and wellness company, Infinitus has been highly focused on product quality control and committed to the quality management policy of “100-1=0” (meaning anything less than 100 is simply unacceptable) throughout its production process. The results of the project will be used to improve the company’s food safety risk control and traceability across the whole industrial chain of Infinitus health products so as to guarantee product quality, while providing a model for the health food sector that can drive and lead industry-wide development.