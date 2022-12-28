INFINITY8 Launches the First Branch of KONGSI WORK

Minimalist affordable coworking space in Johor Bahru that focuses on convenience & accessibility

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INFINITY8, an award-winning coworking space provider in Malaysia, launches the first branch of its new brand, KONGSI WORK in Johor Bahru. Positioned to offer affordable and equipped offices with necessary facilities – the 10,000 square feet private workspace is specifically designed to meet the needs of startups, small businesses, free-lancers and independent professionals. KONGSI WORK derives its name from the word ‘Kongsi’ which means ‘share’ in the Malay language and also translates to ‘company’ in the Hokkien dialect.



KONGSI WORK by INFINITY8

This branch launches with 51 ready-to-use offices, strategically located in Taman Molek, with close proximity and convenient access to banks, restaurants, convenience stores and a shopping mall within a 10-minute drive. Members of KONGSI WORK enjoy access to high-speed internet, a shared pantry, private meeting rooms, smart-lock doors, automated mailboxes and 24/7 security system.

With the future of work changing progressively, various industries are seen to shift focus on optimizing work arrangements. Evolving with the changing needs of the post-pandemic workforce, INFINITY8 has emerged as a forerunner in the coworking space industry. A set-up such as KONGSI WORK relieves businesses of the expenses and investments of maintaining a full-fledged office.

Founder and CEO of INFINITY8, Lee Sheah Liang says, “As its name suggests, we envision this brand to be a solution for SMEs and individuals in Johor Bahru to access a safe, economical and socially trusted work base. We aim to offer a space to nurture local businesses and provide them with a practical option, conducive for growth and community to thrive. The space also aims to be fast-paced and no frills- highlighting the efficiency of “Kongsiness”(i.e. sharing).”

KONGSI WORK is introduced especially for those who are looking for a work model that can accommodate flexibility and work-life balance. It also aims to create an environment that is conducive and friendly that can spur meaningful conversation and sharing of ideas to boost productivity. All members are encouraged to “berkongsi” (sharing), network and engage with other like-minded peers.

Since 2017, INFINITY8 has developed functional, creative spaces and enhancing productivity for its members through affordable coworking spaces in Johor Bahru – making available hot desks, dedicated desks, private offices, meeting rooms and event spaces to rent with flexible terms. For more information, please visit www.infinity8.com.my.

Media Kit : https://bit.ly/KONGSIWORK