INFINOX IX Social Trading Tool Trends in Q2 of 2022

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Globally renowned brokerage brand INFINOX has recently published data regarding performance in Q2 of 2022, and the figures are encouraging for the brand. According to the number, the proprietary social trading tool ‘IX Social’ has been skyrocketing in terms of popularity across several geographic regions – one of them being Southeast Asia.

Compared to Q2 of 2021, an incline of approximately 67% of new IX Social accounts have been opened in Thailand, Vietnam and the surrounding nations. What’s more impressive, though, is the meteoric rise of 194% in terms of new IX Social accounts, when comparing Q2 of 2022 to Q1 of 2022 – which means almost 3 times as many new users to the tool.

“Social trading has become an imperative feature in today’s market environment,” remarked Sam Cheney, head of sales at INFINOX. “Many trading brands were caught by surprise, but we at INFINOX had been working on the IX Social tool for months beforehand, making sure we provide nothing but the most optimal conditions for users. Social trading is about a win-win situation, where beginner traders can take advantage of the experience and knowledge of more veteran ones, and veteran traders can gain added value from sharing their strategies and routines. IX Social manages to capture the essence of that better than any of its equivalents today.”

More from the Q2 report

Additional figures from the data published also show a sharp rise in new traders who have registered with INFINOX around the world, when compared to Q1 of this year. The numbers show a 86% rise, meaning almost twice as many new enrolments in April through June, when compared to January through March. This is despite the general uncertainty regarding the markets, the fears of inflation and the shakiness of interest rates around the world.

“We are humbled by the fact that so many new customers have decided to give us a try, and to work with us in order to explore and take advantage of the markets,” added Cheney. “Under such complex financial circumstances, this is definitely not something to take for granted. We pledge to continue to work hard to earn our clients’ trust in the future, as well as to continue to develop and perfect the IX Social tool, for the benefit of traders from Southeast Asia and across the globe”.

https://www.infinox.com/scb/en