Inflation estimated at 1.9-2.7% in May

PHILIPPINE headline inflation could have fallen further to 1.9 percent percent or jumped to 2.7 percent this month on the back of higher oil and food prices, as well as lower electricity rates, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno announced.

In a Viber message on Friday, Diokno said the forecast range provided by the central bank’s Department of Economic Research has a point inflation projection of 2.3 percent, which is slightly quicker than April’s 2.2 percent, but lower than the 3.2 percent in May 2019.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will release official May inflation data on June 5.

“Higher domestic oil prices as well as the uptick in the prices of various agricultural products due to supply bottlenecks and the impact of Typhoon Ambo contributed to positive price pressures during the month,” Dikno said.

“Meanwhile, the electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas declined during the month despite the reported increase in the total electricity bill due to higher consumption,” he added.