Inflation forecasts kept, but oil prices pose risks

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday maintained its average inflation projections for this year and the next as lower global oil prices and the weak economic prospects worldwide posed downside risks to consumer prices.

A truck drives past oil storage tanks at Navajo Refining on April 23, 2020 in Artesia, New Mexico. Permian Basin Crude oil extraction is one of the main economic drivers of this area, and the industry is looking to take a hit after the price of oil dropped below due to decline in demand from the novel coronavirus pandemic. US oil surged on April 24 and headed for a positive finish to a torrid week that saw prices drop below zero, as output cuts and US-Iran tensions lifted coronavirus-ravaged markets. / AFP / Paul Ratje

In a virtual briefing, Iluminada Sicat, the central bank’s assistant governor for the monetary policy subsector, announced that consumer price growth forecasts remained at 2.2 percent for 2020 and 2.4 percent for 2021.

“So far, there are indications that risks to the inflation outlook have shifted to the downside,” she said.

Among them is the trend in global petroleum prices, particularly those of Dubai crude oil, because of lower global demand, according to Sicat.

Prices of crude oil were assumed to average $31.56 per barrel in 2020 and $29.22 per barrel for 2021, she said.

“Comparing this with our earlier assumption, these prices are now $10.8 per barrel lower for 2020 and $14.93 per barrel in 2021,” the official added.

Global economic prospects are another indication, which have weakened further due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sicat cited the latest World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund this month, which estimated that global economic expansion is likely to contract by 3 percent this year, significantly lower than the -0.1-percent growth in 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis that erupted the year before.

Latest data showed that inflation averaged 2.7 percent in the first quarter, falling within the central bank’s 2- to 4-percent target range.

Dennis Lapid, BSP director for the Department of Economic Research, said the latest inflation forecast path suggested consumer price growth decelerating below the Bangko Sentral’s target in the third quarter and also the first quarter of 2021.

“Of course, this outlook has a lot of uncertainty embedded in it, because there are a lot of factors that are at play. But the assessment is that the overall risks seem to weigh toward the downside for the inflation forecast,” he added.

Still, Lapid stressed that the central bank had not completely ruled out any spike in the inflation rate this year, particularly in food prices.

Upward risks to food prices, he said, are the higher import prices for rice, the impact of the African swine fever on meat prices, and the potential production disruption and logistical bottlenecks or temporary shortages in supply.