Inflation slows down to 2.1 percent in May 2020 – PSA

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation in the country slightly slowed down to 2.1 percent in May, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Friday.
This brings the year-to-date inflation for 2020 at 2.5 percent, PSA said in its report.
The latest figure is lower than the 2.2 percent registered in April and 3.2 percent in May 2019.
“Contributing to the downtrend in the headline inflation in May 2020 was the annual decrease of the Transport index,” said PSA.
It added that the slower annual rate in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index also pushed down the overall inflation rate last month.
