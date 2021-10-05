Inflation slows to 4.8% in September

HEADLINE inflation eased to a two-month low of 4.8 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In a briefing, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said this is however higher than the 2.3 percent in September last year.

This brings the country's average inflation from January to September 2021 at 4.5 percent which is still above the government's 2-4 percent target.

The slower pace in the overall inflation in September 2021 was mainly due to the lower annual rate of increment in the transport index at 5.2 percent from 7.2 percent in the previous month