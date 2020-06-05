Inflation slows to 6-month low in May

The country’s headline inflation further decelerated to 2.1 percent in May from 2.2 percent the month before on the back of lower oil and food prices, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday.

Last month’s consumer price growth rate was the slowest since the 1.3 percent in November 2019. It was also slower than the 3.2 percent in May last year and fell below the 2.3-percent average forecast of analysts polled by The Manila Times earlier this week.

Year-to-date, headline inflation settled at 2.5 percent, well within the government’s 2.0- to 4.0-percent target.

“Contributing to the downtrend in headline inflation in May 2020 was the annual decrease [in] the transport index. The slower annual rate in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index also pushed down overall inflation in May 2020,” National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said.

That annual decline was seen in petroleum and fuels for personal transport equipment at -28.8 percent in May from -28.6 percent in April, according to him.

“We will have to look at how the prices of these goods, particularly in the international market, would move, and that would have a bigger impact on inflation in the coming months,” Mapa said.

Annual decreases were also seen in the indices of rice at 2.7 percent; corn, 0.7 percent; and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery, 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, meat, fish, milk, cheese and eggs, fruits, vegetables, and other food products such as calamansi showed slower annual increments.

Inflation for poor households remained at 2.9 percent in May, easing from 3.2 percent a year ago.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the May inflation figures showed that “prices have remained low and stable.”

“A number of reasons explain this. These include the continued implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law, which has brought down the price of rice by around P10 per kilo from the 2018 peak. In fact, rice inflation in May was -2.7 percent,” Chua said during the #AskNEDA virtual presser on Friday.

He also said government efforts to improve the supply chain of essential goods, notably food, during the enhanced community quarantine also helped significantly.

“The price-freeze order to make sure that no unscrupulous trader would take advantage of the crisis also contributed to low inflation,” he added.

Key risk

The May inflation data comes as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) flagged volatile oil prices as the key risk to the country’s inflation rate.

“The volatility of oil prices remains a source of inflation risk,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters on Friday.

The central bank attributed this view to the recent recovery in global crude oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut production.

According to the Department of Energy, Dubai crude in May 25 to 29 accelerated week-on-week by about $1.20 per barrel. Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) diesel also climbed by about $0.70 per barrel, while MOPS gasoline declined by almost $0.70 per barrel.

In the Philippines, local prices of diesel and kerosene grew by 25 centavos and 80 centavos per liter, respectively, on June 2. Gasoline prices fell by 20 centavos per liter.

“Meanwhile, global rice prices continue to increase, owing to lower output among major rice producers in the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region amid the ongoing drought in the Mekong Delta,” Diokno explained.

In its price update, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said the all-rice price index marked its fifth consecutive monthly rise in May, climbing by 2.1 points to 249.8 points.

Diokno said the “monotonically” drop in inflation “is consistent with the prevailing assessment by [the] BSP that inflation is expected to remain benign over the policy horizon, due largely to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the domestic and global economy.”

He added that the central bank’s latest baseline forecasts indicated that consumer price growth was likely to settle below the midpoint of the government’s target range for this year and the next.

This view compares with the Bangko Sentral’s previous baseline forecast, which indicated that inflation could settle at 2.0 percent for 2020 and 2.5 percent for 2021.

