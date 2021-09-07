Inflation up at 4.9% in Aug, highest since Dec 2018

THE headline inflation accelerated to 4.9 percent in August 2021, the highest recorded since the 5.1 percent in December 2018.

In a briefing on Tuesday, National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said the inflation rate during the month was higher than the 4.0 percent in July and the 2.4 percent in August last year.

Year-to-data, inflation settled at 4.4 percent.

Mapa said the uptrend was mainly brought about by the higher annual increment in the index of the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.5 percent during the month, from 4.9 percent in July 2021.