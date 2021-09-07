Inflation up at 4.9% in August

THE headline inflation accelerated to 4.9 percent in August 2021, the highest recorded since the 5.1 percent in December 2018.

In a briefing on Tuesday, National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said the inflation rate during the month was higher than the 4 percent in July and the 2.4 percent in August last year.

It was, however, at the upper end of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 4.1- to 4.9-percent forecast range.

Year-to-data, inflation settled at 4.4 percent, which is outside the government’s 2- to 4-percent target.

Mapa said the uptrend was mainly brought about by the higher annual increment in the index of the heavily weighted food and nonalcoholic beverages at 6.5 percent during the month, from 4.9 percent in July 2021.

“This was due to the faster increase in the prices of vegetables and fish,” said Mapa.

He said the faster increase in fish prices was due to supply constraints while weather conditions and mobility restrictions led to the double-digit increase in vegetable prices.



According to Mapa, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which posted a 3.1-percent inflation during the month from 2.6 percent in July, also contributed to the acceleration in inflation.

“This was due to the faster increase in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas with a 17.6-percent inflation from 12.7 percent in July; electricity with 6.6-percent inflation from 5.4 percent; and rentals with 1.1-percent inflation from 1 percent,” he said.

Excluding selected food and energy items, core inflation also picked up to 3.3 percent from 2.9 percent in July this year and 3.1 percent year ago.

“The latest outturn is consistent with the BSP’s assessment that inflation could settle close to the high end of the target range in the near term before decelerating back to within the target range by year-end,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters in a Viber message.

Diokno said in 2022 and 2023, inflation will likely fall toward the midpoint of the government’s target due to the continued and timely implementation of nonmonetary measures and reforms to address directly supply-side pressures on key food items.

“The risks to the inflation outlook remain broadly balanced over the policy horizon. The uptick in international commodity prices due to supply-chain bottlenecks and the recovery in global demand could lend upside pressures on inflation,” he said.