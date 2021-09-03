Influencers urged to pay taxes

Tax experts have urged unregistered social media influencers to conduct their businesses legally by paying the correct taxes.

Kevin Baldonado, Taxumo’s chief legal counsel, cautioned anyone who want to be influencers to conduct their business legally.

“So you register, you go through the process, you pay the taxes that you need to pay,” he said during a virtual townhall on Thursday night.

For his part, Mon Abrera, chairman and chief executive officer of Asian Consulting Group, said that influencers should not be frightened of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) because the agency follows proper procedures while investigating suspected tax offenders.

“There’s a due process, don’t be afraid of the BIR. In fact, they may get information but they have to verify. It is up to us to really prove, the burden of proof is on us,” he said.

“As long as we can prove that we have really complied and paid our taxes … I think compliance is key, rather than scaring ourselves … because at the end of the day they will just ask for the document. If we can provide it, no matter how long the list is, then there’s nothing to worry,” Abrera said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Joshua Leano of Disini and Disini Law Office emphasized that tax compliance is a necessary aspect of life, especially for people who earn money.



“We are all citizens here. Of course, we are promoting responsible citizenship and part of that is paying taxes, tax compliance,” he said.

The virtual townhall was hosted by Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) to educate marketers, brand managers and content creators on how to navigate through local tax regulations.

The BIR previously said in Revenue Memorandum Circular 97-2021 that it will pursue unregistered social media personalities and demand that they pay taxes on money earned from brand and product endorsements.

The bureau has taken action following accusations that certain social media celebrities are not paying their income taxes while receiving substantial quantities of money from various social media sites.

It said social media influencers “include all taxpayers, individuals or corporations, receiving income, in cash or in kind, from any social media sites and platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat, among others) in exchange for services performed as bloggers, video bloggers or ‘vloggers’ or as an influencer, in general, and from any other activities performed on such social media sites and platforms.”