Influencers welcome tax measure

A group of so-called social media influencers applauded the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) move to go after unregistered social media personalities and make them pay taxes for the money they earn from brand and product endorsements.

At the same time, the group that calls itself the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) suggests that the government devises a mechanism that would make tax compliance easier for people who do business online.

In a statement, the group said it supports the issuance of BIR Revenue Memorandum Circular 97-2021, which mandates social media influencers to register and pay taxes.

“We would like to commend the BIR in issuing the said Circular as it gives a general overview of all the tax rules and regulations that are applicable to the members of our organization,” it said in a statement released on Friday.

In addition, the group pointed out that the circular explains how its members might profit from various tax treaties between the Philippines and its partner countries. The circular also assists its subscribers in avoiding double taxes.

However, CICP said it hopes that the tax collection bureau acknowledges that its association, as well as the large network of influencers, conduct business digitally.

“We hope the BIR will soon introduce certain mechanisms that will ease the burden of tax compliance by using these digital platforms, not only for the benefit of the Influencers, but also for the benefit of all taxpayers,” it said.



The CICP said it is willing to discuss the initiatives with the tax bureau.

The organization said it is now working on a Code of Ethics focusing on content standards, fair dealing, transparency, social responsibility and legal compliance.

It emphasized that “the circular is a timely reminder of the values that we champion for our members and the broader influencer community.”

“For this, we are thankful for the BIR in giving this opportunity not only for us to promote the organization’s core values, but also for us to show that we are doing our part as responsible citizens of this country.”

According to its website, CICP was established last year with an aim to “establish the country’s influencer marketing ecosystem to shape, inspire, educate and empower creators, influencers and brands.”