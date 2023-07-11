Info-Tech Systems Integrators signs MOU with Republic Polytechnic for collaborative HR Initiatives

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech Systems Integrators, a leading cloud-based HR and accounting software provider in Singapore today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Republic Polytechnic (RP). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Info-Tech and aims to foster collaboration and create valuable opportunities in the HR industry for RP students, Info-Tech, and professionals alike.



From Left to Right: Ms Torrance Yeoh (COO, Info-Tech) and Mr Babu Dilip (CEO, Info-Tech) signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mr Tui Jurn Mun (Director, RP School of Management and Communication) and Ms Tio Wee Leng (Assistant Director, RP).

Info-Tech Systems Integrators has built a strong reputation in the HR and accounting sectors, which has led to the signing of this noteworthy agreement between the two organizations. By signing the MOU, Info-Tech and RP are committed to undertaking joint investigations, planning, discussions, and negotiations for potential collaboration in various activities that will benefit RP, Info-Tech, students, and the wider HR community.

Continuing Education and Training Opportunities: Through this collaboration, students will benefit from a comprehensive range of upskilling programs and continuing education initiatives.

Info-Tech and RP will jointly organize industry talks and webinars, offering valuable insights into HR trends, best practices, and emerging technologies. This commitment to ongoing professional development ensures that HR professionals remain at the forefront of their field.

Industry Project Collaboration: The partnership will pave the way for engaging industry projects, allowing students to work on real-world HR challenges. By tackling HR-related problem statements, students will gain practical experience and develop critical skills required for success in the industry.

These projects, which can extend to module and final year projects, bridge the gap between academia and the HR sector, preparing students for a seamless transition into the workforce.

Staff Industry Attachment Scheme: RP staff members will have the opportunity to gain practical industry experience through placements in relevant positions within Info-Tech. This unique staff industry attachment scheme offers a valuable chance for RP staff to broaden their expertise, enrich their skill sets, and contribute to industry advancements.

Student Internships: Info-Tech will provide internship opportunities for talented RP students, allowing them to gain firsthand experience in the HR field. These internships provide valuable exposure to industry practices, enhance students’ professional growth, and equip them with the skills and knowledge required for a successful career in HR.

Mr. Tui Jurn Mun, Director of Republic Polytechnic School of Management and Communication, expressed his excitement for this collaboration, stating, “Today’s event symbolizes the convergence of two powerful forces: education and technology. As we embark on this journey of collaboration, we recognize the immense potential that lies in the intersection of these fields. By joining hands, we are laying the foundation for a transformative partnership that will redefine education and shape the future generations of Human Resource students.”

In response to this, Info-Tech’s CEO, Mr. Babu Dilip, conveyed his enthusiasm, saying, ” I welcome RP students to participate in various activities with Info-Tech like internships, seminars, solving real-time business challenges & sharing ideas to improve practical HR problems. Today’s students are next generation pillars. They are more creative and enthusiastic with great ideas. I’m happy to work with RP students to build the best system to serve all SMEs in Singapore & globally.”

About Info-Tech Systems Integrators Pte Ltd:

Founded in 1996, Info-Tech is a global technology company dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes and industries transform their HR operations into the digital age. With a customer base of over 20,000 and managing more than 500,000 employees’ payroll, Info-Tech continues to drive productivity growth through innovative HR solutions.