Infobip builds an integration for HubSpot to enhance customer experienceInfobip-Hubspot.jpg

cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2022 – Infobip , the globalcloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace , enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales.

Numerous studies show that customers would rather message a business than call and many expect business messaging to become even more popular in future. Responding to its clients’ needs, HubSpot wanted to offer the best omnichannel experience. Now HubSpot’s clients can access Infobip’s market-leading omnichannel communications platform, as ranked by tech analyst Omdia.

By syncing Infobip’s WhatsApp and SMS channels with HubSpot, businesses can send automated messages and updates to deliver faster and more efficient communication. Businesses can accelerate sales by automating the sharing of payment links and generate automated support messages to deliver faster customer support. They can also offer enhanced security by providing verification and authentication codes to customers during login via fast and secure WhatsApp or SMS.

The integration is part of Infobip’s strategy to help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers access a market-leading Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), supporting businesses as they reinvent how they communicate with customers.

Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot, said: “Our clients want to be able to interact with their customers on the right channel at the right time. With the Infobip integration, our customers now have access to market-leading customer communications over WhatsApp and SMS, helping them to enhance engagement, increase loyalty and ultimately drive sales.”

Veselin Vukovic, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Infobip, said: “More and more customers want to message a business than make a call. Businesses need to be where their customers are, which is why we’ve built an integration with HubSpot to offer its customers access to our best-in-class communications platform that provides a comprehensive range of capabilities and features. Our integration with HubSpot demonstrates our commitment to building connected customer experiences.”

HubSpot App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace. HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

