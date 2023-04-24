Infobird Integrated ChatGPT to Upgrade Its Intelligent Customer Service System and Successfully Launched Product in China

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it has recently integrated ChatGPT to upgrade its artificial intelligence customer service system. ChatGPT, as one of the leading AIGC technologies, has been widely applied in fields such as natural language processing and machine learning. This integration of new technology marks another important milestone for Infobird as it has become one of the first batch of companies that have ChatGPT empowered customer engagement system in China.

AIGC stands for AI-Generated Content. It refers to a technology that relies on artificial intelligence technology such as generative adversarial networks (GAN) and large-scale pre-trained models to search for patterns in existing data, and generate relevant content with appropriate generalization capabilities. ChatGPT, one of the typical applications of the AIGC text generation modality, is leading to a significant new era of the intelligent customer service systems.

During this ChatGPT integration, Infobird obtained industry-specific knowledge and common sense responses through fine-tuning the model training and asking related questions. After the model debugging was completed, it was integrated with the existing intelligent customer service robot, which compensated for the lack of common sense knowledge in the intelligent customer service robot and greatly improved the product’s customer service performance. In business applications, it can answer customers’ questions more widely, naturally, and humanely. This integration leveraged the OpenAI overseas interface, effectively controlling the cost of introducing new technology. Last week, the model debugging and internal testing was completed after a half-month effort, and the intelligent customer service robot with which ChatGPT was integrated was officially launched. Currently, it can provide services to customers in the fields of tax, retail, and others. Infobird becomes one of the first batch of companies to introduce AIGC into the field of customer engagement solutions in China.

The Company believes the upgraded intelligent customer service robot has the potential to becoming Infobird’s new growth point and star product that the Company will focus on developing and nurturing. In the future, Infobird will integrate the ChatGPT model to more products, such as the existing quality control robot and dialogue generation robot. In terms of application expansion, Infobird will focus more on professional services areas with complex knowledge, flexible questions, and difficult customer service, such as tax, social security, human resources, and offer them access to ChatGPT powered customer service products to improve office efficiency and reduce customer complaints. Currently, there are already several potential clients in communication with the Company, all of which are national service providers.

The introduction of ChatGPT will completely change the working method of the customer service system and make it more intelligent and efficient. It will also provide more business opportunities for the Company, such as capturing user needs through intelligent customer service systems, optimizing product design, and improving user satisfaction.

As a leading AI SaaS software service provider in China, Infobird is committed to making our clients’ customer engagement smart and personalized. Through comprehensive intelligent product systems such as cloud call center, AI Chatbots, intelligent cloud customer service, and intelligent quality inspection, we empower clients with standard and intelligent software products for the whole customer engagement process.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions. The company’s mission is to empower companies to have smart and personalized customer engagement solutions. By leveraging self-developed cloud-native architecture, AI and machine learning capabilities, patented Voice over Internet Protocol technologies, no-code development platform, and in-depth industry expertise, Infobird provide holistic business value-driven customer engagement SaaS solutions to help companies to increase revenue, reduce cost, and enhance customer service quality and customer satisfaction. For more information about the Company, visit www.Infobird.com.

