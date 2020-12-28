Infor Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor AssessmentInfor-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Infor recognized for product innovation, customer support and cloud capabilities

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 December 2020 – Infor today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46261320, November 2020) report. The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework relative to the criteria and one another. Key strategy criteria included innovation, delivery, cloud, growth, and offering strategy. Vendors were also judged on key capabilities criteria including functionality, architecture, range of services, customer satisfaction, and customer service.

“Customers have been pleased with Infor for applying user feedback to application enhancements. One user mentioned that the customers drive the product roadmap, and Infor has been effectively communicating changes from start to finish. Users also had positive views on the update cycle and believe enhancements based on customer board suggestions greatly contribute to continuous improvement,” as noted in the report. “Infor’s implementation experience exceeds customer expectations. Organizations highlight rapid deployment of Infor EAM to their facilities and quick adoption by their varied user profiles. Deployment is aided by the application’s flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with simple screen designers, role-based security, and a rich feature set. Infor also has a strong relationship with its channel and consulting partners and is discerning in which new partners it onboards.”1

Infor EAM helps leading organizations reach new levels of efficiency with best-in-class asset management software that is scalable and dynamic. Users gain control and visibility of operating and maintenance costs, as well as energy consumed by assets, with a flexible, powerful, and proven solution.

Learn more about Infor EAM: https://www.infor.com/products/eam

“We’re operating in a very competitive market right now, with rising pressures and tighter margins than ever before. Infor continues to innovate within its enterprise asset management solutions because they are critical to providing better levels of service to vendors, partners and customers. The pandemic has changed and restructured many business models, and it’s paramount to work with a vendor that understands the nuances of the industry they are operating in,” said Kevin Price, Infor EAM technical product evangelist. “Infor being positioned as a Leader underscores our position in the market. We know enterprise asset management, and we are proud to provide solutions that will help our customers scale, transform, change and grow during these unique times.”

