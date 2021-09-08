Infor Positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

This was based on Gartner’s evaluation of Infor’s industry-specific CloudSuite solutions, which are powered by its LN, M3, and SyteLine ERP platforms.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, published Aug. 24, click here.

“Infor is proud to be recognized as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant,” said Soma Somasundaram, Infor Chief Technology Officer and President of Products. “We believe Infor differentiates itself in the market with our industry-specific, multi-tenant cloud ERP solutions (CloudSuites), which are built with a high degree of API-centricity and data-centricity.“

“These solutions are smart, preconfigured and modern, so we can help customers grow and digitally transform their businesses, recognize faster time-to-value, and continue to innovate,” he noted. “Customers can take advantage of the fact that our platform is flexible and extensible, includes built-in industry standard practices, and is designed to be easy to use.”

In its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, “The ERP for product-centric enterprises market is accelerating its transition to cloud deployment models. ERP application leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate cloud ERP application suites as part of a composable ERP strategy.”

According to the Gartner report, “By 2023, organizations that have successfully renovated their ERP platforms will achieve at least a 40% improvement in IT agility to deliver business outcomes.”

Also, it stated, “By 2023, 60% of product-centric enterprises will utilize standardized ERP capabilities on a composable ERP platform.”

Gartner also wrote that, “By 2024, 60% of enterprise SaaS applications will be composed from packaged business capabilities that provide data, analytical insight and operational application services.”

Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’) secured and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor’s leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows – which can help increase productivity and collaboration. Visit https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/industry-erp to learn more.

