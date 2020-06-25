Informa Global Markets & Trading Central Announce Global Partnership Delivering Institutional Analysis to TC Market Buzz Platform

Fusion of expert analysis and machine learning offers traders real-time, global view into FX and rates market activity for more streamlined and informed investment decisions

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Global Markets (IGM) , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced its partnership with Trading Central, integrating its foreign exchange and rates markets news and analysis into the TC Market Buzz platform. This content delivery integration offers brokerage businesses and their clients immediate access to forward-looking, institutional level intelligence to power their decision making.

TC Market Buzz leverages Trading Central’s proprietary natural language processing to evaluate social media channels, blogs and news sites and provides a concise, accurate view of the markets’ latest buzz on any given stock, currency pair or commodity through a customizable dashboard. The addition of Informa Global Markets’ institutional perspective will arm users with access to succinct and actionable analysis based on the firms’ global monitoring of real-time, global foreign exchange and rates market trading activity. IGM’s insight will be available in English, Chinese and Japanese languages.

“We’re thrilled by the opportunities this IGM and Trading Central partnership provides the TC Market Buzz users,” said Terry Wilby, Head of Informa Global Markets. “IGM’s comprehensive analysis of the rates and foreign exchange markets has historically armed global institutions with the intelligence needed to make timely decisions. Combining our trusted insight with Trading Central’s established best in breed solutions will offer brokerages a unique breadth of expert analysis quicker than ever before.”

“TC Market Buzz was designed to solve today’s infobesity problem, helping traders read less but know more with the power of artificial intelligence,” said Jerome Favresse, Managing Director at Trading Central Labs. “Partnering with IGM will allow the A.I. to surface forward-looking insights, and provide retail traders exclusive access to the institutional perspective on the markets from one of the most influential voices in global trading floors.”

For additional information and access to Informa Global Markets’ analysis available on Trading Central’s TC Market Buzz platform, please visit: https://www.tradingcentral.com/tc-products/tc-market-buzz.

About Informa Global Markets:

Informa Global Markets, a part of Informa Financial Intelligence, is the leading global provider of real-time, independent market commentary and analysis, covering global debt capital markets, foreign exchange, sovereign debt, and emerging markets. Informa Global Markets provides real-term analysis and commentary to market professionals on a 24-hour a day basis. For more information, please visit https://www.informagm.com/.

About Informa Financial Intelligence:

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence’s solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

About Trading Central:

Trading Central is a global leader of actionable, financial market research. Their award-winning product suite fuses expert research desks with artificial intelligence to provide technical, fundamental news and economic analysis of global markets. Their innovation division, “Trading Central Labs,” managed by trading floor veteran Jerome Favresse, was founded in 2019 with the focus on expanding the firm’s proprietary algorithms, alternative data streams and bold new ways to better support investment decisions in the ever-evolving digital space. For more information, please visit: www.tradingcentral.com.

