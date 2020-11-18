Informa Markets’s Three Iconic Beauty Shows in ASEAN Converge to Bring Beauty Space, An International Virtual Event for Beauty Businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets, in its dedication to its mission of providing marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business – for the first time ever, three of its iconic ASEAN beauty shows in Malaysia (beautyexpo), Philippines (philbeauty) and Vietnam (vietbeauty) created a crossover project to bring a virtual event dedicated for international beauty businesses — the Beauty Space.



Beauty Space is OPEN from 18-19 November 2020, 10am-6pm (GMT+8). Join Beauty Space now to meet exhibitors from ASEAN and European region.

Happening on 18 – 19 November 2020 from 10am to 6pm (GMT + 8), Beauty Space aims to provide businesses with an opportunity to touch base and present their brand, products or services where local and international buyers from around the world can gather and meet on a single virtual platform, reinforce business relationships, find new opportunities, grow and get their business going amidst the situation.

What to Expect

1. Virtual Booth with Live Call and Chat Feature

Beauty Space has international exhibitors from ASEAN and European region like Korea, Poland, Singapore, Turkey, Malaysia, etc. offering diverse range of products and services from skin care, cosmetics, spa and health products, medical beauty and aesthetic and many more. Through the virtual booth, visitors can browse or watch exhibitors’ featured videos and product photos, download brochures, drop their business cards and connect real time through live chat and call feature.

2. Business Matching Programme

Through 1:1 business matching platform, visitors can start planning and building business partnership and connection, discover and learn more about what the exhibitors can bring to their growing business and create real time trade opportunity.

3. Webinars from Trusted and Renowned Research and Intelligence Agency

Beauty Space, partnered with Mintel – the world’s leading market intelligence agency, and Nielsen – the most trusted source for complete consumer intelligence, to bring the information and comprehensive knowledge about the beauty and personal care industry based on research and conducted studies to help beauty businesses in their future planning and strategy building moving forward.

4. Beauty Talk Series

Aside from the virtual exhibition, Beauty Space brings Beauty Talk Series which aims to provide additional knowledge and insights on industry trends, consumer behaviour and recommendations to help businesses with their plans, strategies and empower their recovery. We also partnered with international associations and speakers to bring participants interesting line up webinars.

November 18, 2020 November 19, 2020 2030 Beauty Trends Innovation amid crisis: Lessons to learn from

Chinese beauty brands “Vietnam Covid19 Future Consequences”

(Recalibrating for an Unprecedented Future) The Move Towards Clean, Natural Beauty and

PhytoCosmetics Protect & Progress: How beauty brands can thrive

post-COVID-19 Health and Wellness to Emerge as Winner Post

Pandemic Era [Insider Scoop] How Coronavirus is Changing the

Way Beauty Brands Do Business



Learn on why businesses should move towards clean, natural beauty and phytocosmetics, a beauty talk presented by Philippine Society for Cosmetic Science, Inc. (PSCS). Check out the line of our Beauty Talk Series at Beauty Space now!

Catch the latest products and services powered by technology, find trusted supplier and business partner offering quality services and learn something new from our line up of Beauty Talk Series. Surely, Beauty Space is the virtual event that is not to be missed by the businesses in the beauty and personal care industry.



Biopolytech has focused on the research and development of high-quality and effective products with its deep understanding and technical knowledge of biotechnology. Check out more exhibitors at Beauty Space now.

Visit www.beautyspacevirtual.com for more information and registration.

ABOUT BEAUTY SPACE (www.beautyspacevirtual.com)

Beauty Space, brought to you by beautyexpo, philbeauty and vietbeauty, which are part of Informa Markets beauty series. Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world’s fastest growing markets. Visit www.informamarkets.com.