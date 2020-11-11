Informatica Invests in AI-Driven Enterprise Cloud Data Management to Help Asia-Pacific Enterprises Achieve Business Resiliency

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced strategic investments in the APAC region to bolster customer growth including new product enhancements to the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform and expanded regional partnerships. The company reported strong growth in Asia Pacific fueled by the rapid acceleration to the cloud and is well-positioned to help APAC customers accelerate their digital transformations with a cloud-first, cloud-native data strategy. The company is also hosting an APAC CDO Forum: Data+: The 2021 Game Changer in the Post-COVID Era, where CEO Amit Walia will share industry best practices as well as insights from the company’s inaugural study of APAC Chief Data Officers and data leaders.

“In today’s challenging macroeconomic environment, leading enterprises are investing in data-driven digital transformation to ensure their business resiliency,” said Tony Frey, Vice President and APAC General Manager, Informatica. “Data leaders in APAC play an increasingly critical role in today’s enterprises, enabling them to transform and stay competitive. With our customer-focused innovation and significant investments in our platform, Informatica is well-positioned to help our customers succeed in the cloud-native and AI era.”

Cloud-Driven Growth in Asia Pacific

Informatica announced that it has signed or renewed contracts with several leading enterprises in the region, and achieved triple digit percentage growth in Q3, fueled by customers’ investment in the cloud. New APAC customers span financial services, retail, government and manufacturing and include AIA (Hong Kong and Singapore) and AXA (Hong Kong), who join the ranks of leading brands such as FWD Group, Greater Bank, Lane Crawford Joyce Group, and OVO Group who rely on Informatica in APAC. In addition, Union Bank of the Philippines, in association with Informatica, was recently named as finalist in the Customer Experience category of Ventana Research’s Annual Digital Leadership Awards. Union Bank was recognized for its digital transformation strategy and its use of Informatica’s master data management solutions, which enable the bank to gain a 360-degree view of their customers, map customer journeys across multiple channels, and provide superior customer experience as an agile, digital-first bank.

“With more than a quarter million customers relying on Greater Bank for mobile, online and in-person banking, a move to the cloud is critical to our customer and business success,” said Robert Parvin, Data Insights Lead and Head of Data Insights, Greater Bank. “Greater Bank set a goal to completely transition to the cloud in less than two years, putting data strategy at the center of that transformation. With a cloud-native and AI-driven approach, we’re able to drive greater business value – with improved customer service, secure open banking, and data governance and privacy.”

Informatica is committed to continued growth in the Asia-Pacific region as companies rapidly move to the Cloud and has made the following investments in the region:

Market Leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management

Informatica continues to update its platform and recently announced product enhancements to deliver cloud-native serverless computing power, AI-powered intelligence and business resiliency. Recent enhancements include multi-cloud enhancements for Azure, AWS, Snowflake, and Google; enhanced metadata connectivity and data lineage capabilities; data marketplace collaboration and crowdsourcing enhancements; and a self-service customer portal for 360-degree views of critical business functions.

Informatica is the only neutral partner to all of the hyper-scalers like AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and was recently named Snowflake Data Lake Partner of the Year and Microsoft Data Analytics Partner of the Year in 2020. The company has also integrated advanced technologies in metadata connectivity, AI and machine learning from its 2020 acquisitions of GreenBay Technologies and Compact Solutions.

New and Expanded Partnerships

To extend market coverage, Informatica announced relationships with several regional value-added distributors (VADS) who will provide APAC customers with localized sales support. The new and expanded country partnerships include:

China : Beijing Winsky Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Zhulu Information Technology Co. and Shanghai Nanyang Wanbang Information Technology Service Co., Ltd.

: Beijing Winsky Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Zhulu Information Technology Co. and Shanghai Nanyang Wanbang Information Technology Service Co., Ltd. India : HTC Global Services

: HTC Global Services Indonesia : Synnex Metrodata,

: Synnex Metrodata, Korea: Information Solution Korea (ISK)

Philippines : VST ECS Phils., Inc.

: VST ECS Phils., Inc. Thailand : Vintcom Technology PCL

