Infosys Collaborates with ServiceNow to Provide Enterprise-Level Service Management for Manufacturing Customers

Leveraging Infosys Cobalt cloud blueprints, Infosys and ServiceNow will jointly provide Operational Technology Management to digitize factories, floors, and plant operations

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café, built on the Now Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape. This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.

Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt’s ESM Café helped transform Carrier’s IT, HR service desk, and security operations in the established time frame. Carrier selected Infosys for its expertise in transforming legacy environments with the Now Platform, speed of execution, and ability to fast track large-scale implementations beyond IT.

Polly Fabry, Senior Director, Digital, Carrier said, “Today, manufacturing industries are looking to explore how latest cloud technologies can be used to accelerate digital transformation, optimize supply chains, improve factory performance, accelerate product innovation, and enhance service offerings. Infosys’ expertise in harnessing the full potential of ServiceNow’s platform, through its Cobalt portfolio, made them our partner of choice. We believe that the collaboration between Infosys and ServiceNow will enable us to find faster, more innovative ways to respond to changing markets and drive business resilience.”

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions and Infosys Validation Solutions, Infosys said, “Digital transformation in manufacturing industry has never been more critical than now. Given the current scenario, there is an increased need to drive business innovation at speed to be future-ready while also optimizing existing operations and reducing costs across the value chain. With the power of Infosys Cobalt and our elite collaboration with ServiceNow, we will help bring multi-fold business benefits for our clients.”

Binoy Gosalia , Global Head of Industry Partnerships, ServiceNow said, “Speed and agility are critical for maintaining OT security. Infosys Cobalt’s Enterprise Service Management Café accelerates its manufacturing clients’ ServiceNow journey with an AI-powered plug-and-play deployment solution. We look forward to our continued collaboration enabling manufacturers to navigate and succeed in today’s rapidly changing environment.”

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with ServiceNow through this collaboration. Building on our deep manufacturing industry expertise, we will help maximize OT asset visibility and cybersecurity which are crucial capabilities for adopting smart manufacturing. ESM Café will fundamentally change how organizations harness technology to augment their production processes and transform them into factories of the future.”

