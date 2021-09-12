Infrawatch to NTC: Disclose result of Dito technical audit

Public policy think tank Infrawatch PH called on the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to disclose the methodology and result of the second technical audit of Dito Telecommunity.

Infrawatch PH convenor Terry Ridon said that NTC’s disclosure of its technical audit methodology is critical in determining whether or not it has given the country’s third telco a fair shake during the audit.

“It is the NTC that should explain to the public the actual methodology and results of the second technical audit, because nothing in the audit hews closely to real-world results tested by actual users. We’d like to know in which parallel universe these speed tests were taken,” Ridon, a former member of the Information and Communications Technology committee of the House of Representatives, said in a statement.

“With a P25 billion performance bond on the line, Dito has too much at stake to fail in any audit. But certainly, the public would like to know whether the audit parameters had been crafted in a manner that accurately reflects real world performance. Because if not, the audit not only misleads the public, but it also misleads government,” he added,

Dito Telecommunity, which committed a national population coverage of 51.01 percent and a minimum average broadband speed of 55 megabits per second (Mbps) for its second year of operations, passed the second technical audit conducted by an independent auditor.

The audit found that the firm had a national population coverage of 52.75 percent and a minimum average broadband speed of 89.13 Mbps for 4G and 853.96 Mbps for 5G.

Ridon said the findings of third parties relating to Dito’s real-world performance should be taken into account.



He cited the report of OpenSignal that Dito’s download, upload and video experiences declined over the course of several months, while other operators yielded fairly consistent results.

“It is unacceptable for Dito executives to state that third party surveys might be based on tests ‘beyond the far points’ because the public expects fast and reliable speeds over a wide swath of service areas, and not just within the vicinities of specific towers,” Ridon said.

Dito Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo Santiago had said that “third-party tests were conducted beyond our far points which have resulted in slower speed readings among other reasons.”

“Note that the number of 4G and 5G sites covered by the technical audit numbered 3094, and 604 respectively,” he added.

Ridon said that while declining speed and reliability results may reflect a widening customer base, it also reflects the limits of Dito’s infrastructure to cater to more users.

“With a widening customer base and currently limited infrastructure, the public can certainly expect a poorer user experience than before. In fact, the question should be asked whether Dito’s current capacity is mostly organic, or merely piggybacked on the capacity of other operators. If it is the latter, it poses a risk not only to maintaining current capacity and reliability but also to Dito’s overall business,” he said.