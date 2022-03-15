Ingersoll Rand and Elmo Rietschle Launch the New SVT Series of Oil Lubricated Rotary Screw Vacuum Pumps

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is proud to launch, via its specialist vacuum brand, Elmo Rietschle, the new SVT Series of high efficiency, high-capacity oil-lubricated rotary screw vacuum pumps.

At the heart of the SVT Series is a premium oil lubricated screw airend that is already proven in the market. By integrating and leveraging on innovative technologies and 70+ years of experience from the Elmo Rietschle Vacuum Group, the SVT Series is designed right from the start to deliver high efficiency, class leading turndown, and outstanding performance for dedicated industries and applications, including Electronics, Container Glass, Food & Beverage, Tobacco among others to meet or even exceed customer’s needs.



SVT Series of Oil-lubricated Rotary Screw Vacuum Pumps

Wide range of flow capacity reduces the number of units utilized to lower operational cost

With a planned wide range from low to high flow rates across several models, the SVT Series allows for a lower optimal selection of units required for your application, helping the customer to save precious space, reduce energy and maintenance costs.

Intelligent pump operation minimizes energy consumption

The SVT series is designed to operate intelligently and maintain optimal vacuum levels and flow rates by automatically varying the pump speed to match the actual demand, thus maximizing energy savings, which can be 30-50% when compared to other fixed speed technologies.

Low Environmental Impact

Large capacity industrial vacuum pumps have traditionally used large quantities of water as part of the operating process. The NEW SVT series need absolutely no water, uses only minimal power, has an efficient acoustic enclosure and a compact footprint.

Integrated Package delivers ease of installation, operation and maintenance

Unlike other vacuum pumps that are usually supplied only with a motor, the new SVT series comes integrated with all the necessary components to make it ‘plug and play’ right out of the box, saving time and money in procurement and installation of components relevant to the application. The specially designed self-monitoring system and smart variable speed drive control also provide users a ‘carefree’ operation that can be customized to their application, extending the life of the equipment. The well-thought-out design layout facilitates convenient access to carry out regular maintenance simply.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and an ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our portfolio of products and brands include air compressors, vacuum pumps, blowers, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling as well as power tools. With over 16,000 employees globally, our team fosters long-lasting relationships with customers through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.