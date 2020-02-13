“Inigo Pascual cancels participation in New Rules’ UK, Ireland tours”

Inigo Pascual’s participation in the Ireland and UK tours of British band New Rules will no longer push through, the singer-actor announced on Wednesday.

Inigo Pascual’s participation in the Ireland and UK tours of British band New Rules will no longer push through, the singer-actor announced on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, the son of Piolo Pascual cited “travel restrictions” as the reason behind the cancellation.

“It is with regrets to share with you that I am canceling my participation in the upcoming Ireland and UK Tour with my new family, New Rules, due to current travel restrictions affecting the global community,” he said.

“To our fans in Europe, I look forward to meeting you in the future. Thank you guys for your support! To New Rules, wishing you a very successful tour ahead and I can’t wait to work with you guys again!” he added.

Earlier this month, Inigo joined New Rules in a series of mall shows in Manila—at the Ayala Malls Circuit on February 1 and at Market! Market! on February 2.

He first worked with the band for an acoustic session last year. Their latest collaboration is a mash-up of Inigo’s song “Options” and a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

New Rules is composed of songwriter-musicians Ryan Meaney, Alec McGarry, and Nathan Lambert.