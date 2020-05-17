“Inigo Pascual lambasts trolls for making negative remarks on Kathryn Bernardo trend on Twitter”

Inigo Pascual defended Kathryn Bernardo from bashers who attacked her on Twitter.

Inigo Pascual came to the defense of his good friend Kathryn Bernardo after trolls started making #SakangSiKathryn trend on Twitter.

In disbelief as to why bashers would call Bernardo “sakang” (bandy legs), Pascual pointed out that Bernardo is a successful person unlike them, who clearly got nothing out of attacking her.

“Wtf is wrong with people making a trend about Kath like that? May nakuha ba kayo sa ginagawa niyo. At least Kath is very successful,” he wrote.

Another close friend of Bernardo, Juan Miguel Severo, encouraged fans of the Kapamilya star to fight the bashers by not using the #SakangSiKathryn hashtag but by using #ReportTheTrolls in their tweets.

“Guys. Don’t use the hashtag. Keep reporting it instead. Lalo lang siyang magte-trend. 🙂 #ReportTheTrolls,” Severo wrote.

Soon after, #ReportTheTrolls took over the top on Twitter’s local trending topics as fans of the Bernardo joined forces to defend her.

See tweets below:

#SakangSiKathryn but i want to #ProtectKathrynAtAllCost since she is strong enough to voice our her side/opinion and she made it with sense.. she’s not mema for the record.. — P.A. 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 #OustDuterteNow (@R16VDSPA) May 17, 2020

#SakangSiKathryn

Bullying has no place for this pandemic time.. — Tin (@Tin0906) May 17, 2020

Not a fan but this #SakangSiKathryn must stop! She don’t deserve this. She just voice out her own perspective and its none of your business to argue with it. — jeco paster (@jeco_eco) May 17, 2020

Napakababa na nang pagiisip ng tao ngayon. When they can’t drag you down, they’ll attack and make fun of your physique. Society needs vaccine for this kind of mentality. #SakangSiKathryn — B R I X💡 (@jojibrix07) May 17, 2020

In the past couple of days, KathNiel has been defending the box office queen following non-stop attacks from bashers, who started coming at her for her statements on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue.