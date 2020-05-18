“Inigo Pascual to appear in new Netflix special ‘Jo Koy: In His Elements’”

Inigo Pascual is thankful to Jo Koy for including him in the upcoming Netflix special.

Inigo Pascual will be among the performers who will appear in the upcoming Netflix special titled Jo Koy: In His Elements.

The Kapamilya singer remarked that he is thankful to comedian Jo Koy for including him in the show.

“I’m very grateful. I’m a big fan of his work and I think it’s amazing that he’s including his Filipino roots in what he does. He’s got so much love for his supporters, most especially the Filipinos,” Inigo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

On Friday, May 15, Jo Koy shared via his Facebook page that the upcoming special will highlight the Filipino culture.

“I need to show people where my mom’s from, and I had this crazy idea. I was like, let me bring a bunch of my friends that are Filipino, that live in America, that haven’t even been back to the Philippines. Let’s show them how beautiful the country is, let’s show them how beautiful the people are, and let’s just do a show,” he said.

Jo Koy added, “Everything about this special is Filipino – the cameraman, the people in the audience, the people that own the venue,” he added. “Let’s embrace our culture and have a great time. And I can’t wait for the world to see it.”