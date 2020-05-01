“Inigo Pascual to join Kang Daniel, Rich Brian, and other Asian artists in a global online concert”

Inigo Pascual will join some of the biggest names in the Asian music scene for a four-hour global online concert.

Pinoy Pride Inigo Pascual is set to join a stellar lineup of Asian artists who are making waves in the international scene for an exciting online music festival happening next week.

The 22-year-old Kapamilya singer, who is part of the ABS-CBN label Star Music, will join the event organized by 88rising — the record group behind artists like Rich Brian, NIKI, Dumbfoundead, Phum Viphurit, and Stephanie Poetri who are also joining the said event.

“Announcing … a special 4-hour global online concert celebrating the most exciting Asian talent from around the world,” wrote 88rising in a social media post.

Other Asian artists joining the highly-anticipated music festival are South Korean idol Kang Daniel, Malaysian singer Yuna, South Korean girl group CLC, Vietnamese-American singer keshi, and Chinese-American singer mxmtoon, among others.

Dubbed Asia Rising Forever, the event is happening on May 6, 2020 9PM ET (May 7, 2020 PH time).