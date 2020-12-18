“Iñigo Pascual’s ‘Dahil Sa ‘Yo’ records over 100M views on YouTube”

The lyric video of Iñigo Pascual’s “Dahil Sa ‘Yo” has recorded more than 100,000 million views on video-sharing site YouTube.

In an Instagram post, the song and video’s producer, ABS-CBN’s Star Music, congratulated Iñigo on the feat.

“100 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS for INIGO PASCUAL ‘DAHIL SA’YO’!! 🙌🎉#DahilSayo100M Congratulations, @inigopascual!” it said.

Released in October 2016, “Dahil Sa ‘Yo,” is Iñigo’s debut single. Its lyrics were written by the singer himself, with the help of composer Gabriel Tagadtad.

Shortly after its launch, Iñigo became the first OPM artist to hit the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Philippines charts.

In 2017, the feel-good love song won “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Recording” at the 30th Awit Awards.

Aside from “Dahil Sa ‘Yo,” Iñigo is also known for his other hit singles, “Binibini,” “Dito,” “Extensyon,” “Lumang Tugtugin,” “Catching Feelings,” “Mr. Nice Guy,” “Options.”

Iñigo, the son of actor Piolo Pascual, is also an actor.

He was last seen in Star Cinema’s “Boyette: Not a Girl Yet,” with Zaijan Jaranilla and onscreen partner Maris Racal. He also starred in films “I’m Ellenya L.,” “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Para sa Hopeless Romantic,” and “Relaks, It’s Just Pag-ibig.”

On television, Iñigo was part of the melodrama series “And I Love You So.”