InLife reports strong Q1 financial performance

Insular Life (InLife) reported a solid financial performance in the first quarter of the year.

In a press conference on Tuesday, InLife President and Chief Executive Officer Raoul Littaua said the company’s gross written premiums (GWP) hit P3.5 billion in the first three months of 2021. During the period, its new business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE) was P422.2 million.

“InLife’s gross premiums for January to March 2021 grew by almost 53 percent compared to the same period last year. This growth rate is higher than the life insurance industry’s 37 percent increase. Our NBAPE also grew by almost 42 percent even as the industry’s NBAPE dipped by 3 percent” he explained.

Littaua further said that InLife intends to be the industry’s sole complete provider of risk protection services, including life insurance, health coverage, group insurance, and non-life insurance, in order to assist more Filipinos to benefit.

InLife will also focus on the millennial and GenZ market, as well as strengthen its women’s advocacy initiative Sheroes.

“We are in business not just to generate premiums, but more importantly, to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos amidst this Covid-19 pandemic. And as we mark our 111th anniversary this November, our purpose to provide ‘A Lifetime for Good’ to our fellow Filipinos remains the same,” he added.

While the country was reeling from the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak, the InLife executive earlier said that the life insurer made sure policyholders with claims and benefits due were taken care of.



He pointed out that living benefits accounted for 84.5 percent of all claims, totaling P3.2 billion, and $1.9 million for dollar policies. Expected endowments, cash allowances, annuities and maturity rewards to the policyholders themselves make up these advantages.

Death, and disability claims in 2020 amounted to about P591.72 million.