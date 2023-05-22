Innolux to Showcase High-Value, Cross-Domain, Sustainable Products and Technologies at SID Display Week 2023Gallery Display.jpg

MIAOLI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – Innolux is set to attend the SID Display Week 2023 (Booth# 313) in Los Angeles from May 23 to 25, 2023. With the theme of “Make for Your Life,” Innolux will exhibit a series of display technology applications in smart living in the post-pandemic era.

Photo: Innolux_Inno-Gallery Display



Innolux’s Three Leading Products for the Outdoors and a Sustainable Lifestyle

Innolux’s 28-inch flexible ACeP (Advanced Color ePaper) Module is the world’s first of its kind with high readability, lightweight and low-power consumption features, making it a sustainable product. Innolux unveiled its “Outdoor EV Compound Charging Station,” the world’s first-ever charging piles utilizing ePaper applications with access to services and marketing content. Innolux’s industry-leading high-brightness “ 23.8-inch WTSR Display ” has patented backlight modules paired with wide-temperature high-penetration TFT-LCD, making it able to operate under difficult settings including outdoor conditions.

With First-Of-Its-Kind in the Industry and Around the World Automotive Displays, Innolux’s Subsidiary CarUX is a Pioneer in the Era of Smart Mobility

CarUX, an Innolux subsidiary, is leading the industry in seeking innovation and breakthroughs in the high-end display technologies and technologies for large, curved, and free-shape displays. Innolux’s “Integrated automotive LID” , the world’s first-ever single-piece large curved display, is a one-piece front-seat display that maximizes information display. CarUX’s industry’s one-of-a-kind, high-resolution “ Cinema Display for rear seat ” is a total solution entering mass production at the supply chain of international car makers.

Innolux’s Next-Generation AR/VR Products Take Digital Life to a New Level

Equipped with industry-leading 4K ultra-high resolution, Innolux’s ” 2117ppi Low Power 4K VR LCD Technology ” enables users to explore optimized views with superior clarity and enjoy realistic, immersive experiences. The “ 1.57-inch AR Dynamic LC Dimmer ” introduces dynamic light adjustment technology in AR devices to enable a more immersive AR experience.

Digital Arts Solutions Forge a Sustainable Smart City Lifestyle

Innolux will showcase its diverse 13.3-inch to 31.5-inch digital gallery display solutions, including the “ N3D Digital Photo Frame ,” “ 23.8-inch and 31.5-inch Inno-Gallery Displays ,” “ N3D Digital Art Display ,” “ Kirameki Display ” and more. Innolux will pave the way for modern art toward new digital technology.

Video featuring Innolux’s SID products:

(1) Innolux SID 2023, Make For Your Life – Breakthrough Technologies :



https://youtu.be/zwWqk4Twfhs

(2) Innolux SID 2023, Make For Your Life – Smart Transportation :



https://youtu.be/MejpD1saSbI

(3) Innolux SID 2023, Make For Your Life – Smart Retail :



https://youtu.be/-Hq07OWvKUs

Hashtag: #Innolux

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.