Innovative Mobile Payment Provider MOCASA Received Tens of Millions of US Dollars of Fundraising

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MOCASA has secured tens of millions of US dollars, which will propel this global mobile payment company to better product development, expand team cohort, and cultivate new technology.



MOCASA Mobile Payment

MOCASA was founded in 2021, with a headquarter in Singapore. It aims to provide innovative, easy, and convenient mobile payment services for the underbanked population in emerging markets. MOCASA made its first march into the Philippines market in the same year of its founding. Currently, MOCASA has covered all major payment scenarios, including food, online shopping, convenient stores, billing, and gasoline, enabling users to pay via MOCASA at more than 700k merchants and online shopping platforms across the Philippines.

As disclosed, MOCASA is significantly expanding its online payment scenarios with its virtual credit payment option. Users can opt for MOCASA for credit payment, recharge, or billing on any platform that accepts Visa or MasterCard. This includes major online shopping platforms such as Lazada, top food delivery platforms such as foodpanda, internet and telecom operators, and public services.

Philippine Payments Management, Inc. (PPMI) and Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) are aiming to enhance mobile payment infrastructure in the Philippines and spread safe and cashless payments among the people. As one of the first mobile payment companies to embrace cashless mobile payment in the country, MOCASA is now supporting more than 700k in-store merchants. Such a wide range of coverage has sufficiently supported users to use MOCASA credit at some of the most renowned markets, stores, food chains, gas stations, and many more scenes via a quick scan of the QR code.

Another key feature of MOCASA is its multifaced demonstration of partnered merchant information and services. MOCASA has proved to be a great tool for smartphone users to view merchant information, order food delivery, rate score, and comment on merchants. Many advantages come with MOCASA as well. MOCASA provides various benefits, including rewards, cashback, and discounts in a number of settings. MOCASA is also known for expanding its mobile payment and internet services to Thailand, Vietnam, and other emerging markets around the globe.

MOCASA has a highly diverse and well-experienced team from various top-notch enterprises in the business, including Capital One (NYSE: COF), Susquehanna International Group (SIG), JD.COM(JD), SAMSUNG (KRX: 005930), and MeiTuan (3690.HK).