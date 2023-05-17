Innovent Announces Clinical Data of Multiple Trials Will be Presented at the 2023 ASCO and EHA Annual Meetings

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today announces that about 30 accepted abstracts of clinical data from multiple trials in relation to TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI), IBI326 (equecabtagene autoleucel), IBI376 (parsaclisib), IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody), IBI939 (anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody) and IBI351 (KRASG12C inhibitor) will be presented at the upcoming international medical conferences. A brief summary of the selected presentations is as follows:

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING 2023 (Jun 2-6)

Topic: PD-1 blockade with sintilimab plus induction chemotherapy and concurrent chemoradiotherapy (IC-CCRT) versus IC-CCRT in locoregionally-advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (LANPC): A multicenter, phase 3, randomized controlled trial (CONTINUUM).[1]

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Presentation Time：June 5, 2023, 08:00 – 11:00 (GMT-5) Chicago, IL, U.S.

Abstract Number: LBA 6002

Main Researcher: Professor Jun Ma and Professor Liu Xu, Department of Radiation Oncology, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center

Topic: Efficacy and safety of IBI110 in combination with sintilimab in first-line advanced HER2-negative gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer: Updated results from a phase 1b study

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 2576

Main Researchers: Professor Nong Xu and Professor Chenyu Mao, The First Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University.

Topic: Efficacy and safety of IBI110 in combination with sintilimab in first-line of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: preliminary results from a phase 1b study

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 2577

Main Researcher: Professor Baocai Xing and Professor Ming Liu, Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute.

Topic: Efficacy and safety of IBI351 (GFH925) monotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer harboring KRASG12C mutation: preliminary results from a pooled analysis of two phase 1 studies

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 3586

Main Researcher: Professor Ying Yuan and Professor Kefeng Ding, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine.

Topic: CT103A, a novel fully human BCMA-targeting CAR-T therapy, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: updated long-term follow-up results of phase 1b/2 study (FUMANBA-1)

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 8025

Main Researchers: Professor Chunrui Li, Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science; Professor Lugui Qiu, State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology, National Clinical Research Center for Blood Diseases, Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College.

Topic: Antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST)

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 11540

Main Researcher: Professor Haibo Qiu, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center.

Topic: A study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of IBI939 in combination with sintilimab in patients with previously untreated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic PD-L1-selected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): updated efficacy and safety results

Presentation Type: Online Publication

Abstract Number: e14578

Main Researcher: Professor Ying Cheng and Professor Chunjiao Wu, Jilin Cancer Hospital.

EUROPEAN HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION (EHA) 2023 Hybrid Congress (Jun 8-15)

Topic: CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody (IBI322) in anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 treatment-resistant classical Hodgkin lymphoma: a Phase 1 study

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Presentation Time: June 11, 2023, 11:30 – 12:45 (CEST) Frankfurt, Germany

Abstract Number: S216

Main Researchers: Professor Ting Niu, West China Hospital of Sichuan University; Professor Huilai Zhang, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital.

Topic: A phase 2, multicenter, single-arm study of parsaclisib, a PI3kδ inhibitor, in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in China: updated results from the study

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: P1099

Main Researcher: Professor Weili Zhao and Professor Zhong Zheng, Shanghai Institute of Hematology, State Key Laboratory of Medical Genomics, National Research Center for Translational Medicine at Shanghai, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

Topic: Safety and efficacy of IBI346, a first-in-class BCMA-targeting modular CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RR MM): preliminary results from two Phase 1 studies

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: P1406

Main Researcher: Professor Zhengzheng Fu and Professor Depei Wu, The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University; Professor Chunrui Li, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

[1] This is an investigator-initiated trial. [2] Olverembatinib is an orally active, third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor (Ascentage Pharma R&D code: HQP1351). Innovent and Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) entered into the agreement for the joint development and commercialization of olverembatinib in China. [3] IBI326 (equecabtagene autoleucel) is an innovative cell therapy co-developed by Innovent and IASO Bio (IASO Bio R&D code: CT103A), for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in mainland China.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent’s mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, metabolic disorder and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 35 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic disorder, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 8 approved products on the market. These include: TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab injection), Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor), olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI), Cyramza® (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo® (selpercatinib). An additional 3 assets are under NMPA NDA review, 6 assets are in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 18 more molecules are in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China’s biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients’ lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly). CYRAMZA® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Retsevmo® (Selpercatinib, Eli Lilly). Retsevmo® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Disclaimer: Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company’s competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.