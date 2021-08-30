Innovent to Present New Data on Sintilimab and Other Molecules at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, will have multiple scientific data presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, held on September 16-21. These presentations include the data from Phase 3 trials of sintilimab in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and gastric cancer which are disclosed for the first time, as well as results from studies of IBI310 (an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody) and pemigatinib1 (IBI375, an FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor).

Details of Innovent’s ESMO Congress 2021 presentations are as follows:

Cancer Type: Oesophagogastric Cancer

Topic: Sintilimab plus chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy as first-line therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell cancer: First Results of the Phase 3 ORIENT-15 Study

Presentation Type: Mini Oral

Abstract Number: LBA52

Researcher: Professor Lin Shen, Key Laboratory of Carcinogenesis and Translational Research (Ministry of Education), Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute, Beijing, China

Cancer Type: Gastric Cancer

Topic: Sintilimab plus chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy as first-line therapy for patients with unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma: First Results of the Phase 3 ORIENT-16 Study

Presentation Type: Mini Oral

Abstract Number: LBA53

Researcher: Professor Jianming Xu, Department of Oncology, The Fifth Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital

Cancer Type: Melanoma

Topic: IBI310 alone or in combination with sintilimab for advanced melanoma: updated results of a Phase 1 study

Presentation Type: e-Poster

Abstract Number: 1516

Researcher: Professor Jun Guo, Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, Beijing, China

Cancer Type: Cholangiocarcinoma

Topic: FGFR2 fusion and/or rearrangement profiling in Chinese patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

Presentation Type: e-Poster

Abstract Number: 2064

Researcher: Professor Jian Zhou, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Cancer Type: Cholangiocarcinoma

Topic: Efficacy and safety of pemigatinib in Chinese patients with unresectable, advanced/ recurrent or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that failed to prior systemic therapy

Presentation Type: e-Poster

Abstract Number: 1810

Researcher: Professor Jian Zhou, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent’s mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 25 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection; marketed as TYVYT® in China), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) – officially approved for marketing, 1 asset’s NDA under NMPA review, sintilimab’s Biologics License Application (BLA) under review by FDA in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 14 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China’s biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients’ lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

Sintilimab is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company’s competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

1 Pemigatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Incyte, is licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan