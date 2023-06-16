INQUIRER.net joins Google and FT Strategies to boost digital revenue strategies

MANILA, Philippines–INQUIRER.net, a leading Philippine online publisher, participates in the inaugural edition of the Google News Initiative (GNI) Digital Revenue Launchpad (DRL) program in Southeast Asia.

This collaboration between Google and FT Strategies aims to equip publishers in the region with the expertise to enhance their digital revenue strategies.

The program will bring together a cohort of publishers from three countries–Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam–marking the first time Southeast Asian publishers have been included in the DRL initiative.

Over a three-month period, participants will delve into reader-revenue models and explore opportunities for launching subscriptions or membership propositions. The program targets publishers seeking to diversify their income streams and generate revenue directly from their readers.

“We are thrilled to be launching the inaugural Digital Revenue Launchpad in Southeast Asia, in partnership with FT Strategies. By bringing together publishers across the region, we hope to build a collaborative global news community and enable the exchange of ideas and best practices,” said Fazal Ashfaq, Head of News Partnerships for Southeast Asia at Google.

“Digital Revenue Launchpad helps publishers understand and test reader revenue models which allows them to future-proof their business. We are excited to bring this program to Southeast Asia, where we can make an impact on exploring new revenue models for the region,” said Sabrina Daryanani, Head of APAC at FT Strategies.

With the guidance of the GNI, FT Strategies, and industry experts, publishers will identify their unique selling propositions by leveraging data analysis, conducting reader surveys, and participating in tailored workshops.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to test their proposed models through an experiential learning phase, fostering the exchange of best practices and the acquisition of new skills within the Southeast Asian news ecosystem.

The Google News Initiative offers a range of programs, including the Digital Revenue Launchpad, to support Southeast Asian news publishers in their digital business growth. It represents Google’s largest-ever effort to foster journalism’s success in the digital age.

Through partnerships, programs, and products, the Google News Initiative collaborates with thousands of news organizations worldwide to support quality independent journalism, ensure financial sustainability, and drive innovation through the development of new technologies.

FT Strategies, the digital growth consultancy from the Financial Times, will provide its expertise and consulting excellence to transform the businesses of participating publishers.

With deep knowledge in reader revenue, customer engagement, and analytics, FT Strategies empowers companies to build profitable digital relationships with their audiences and thrive in the new digital economy while future-proofing their business.

The collaboration between INQUIRER.net, Google, and FT Strategies represents a significant step toward enhancing digital revenue skills in Southeast Asia’s publishing industry. As the program unfolds, publishers are expected to develop innovative strategies and strengthen their financial sustainability in the evolving digital landscape.

