INQUIRER.net report on crash of chopper carrying PNP chief Gamboa

What was supposed to be a normal command visit suddenly turned into a horrifying scene after the helicopter carrying PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa and seven others crashed in San Pedro, Laguna Thursday morning.
The Bell 429 chopper carrying the PNP chief plummeted when it got tangled with a high-tension wire a few meters in the sky in Barangay San Antonio.
Police said the pilots failed to notice the wire because the chopper tried to take off at a dusty area, hampering their visibility.
