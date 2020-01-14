Inquirer relief efforts on for Taal evacuees

MANILA, Philippines — The Inquirer Foundation and Philippine Daily Inquirer employees on Wednesday will set up soup kitchens and distribute relief goods at evacuation centers in Calaca, Batangas, for families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. Similar relief efforts will be conducted at other evacuation sites in the coming days.

The Inquirer Foundation sends its heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the outpouring of support from its readers and partners.

Cash donations may be deposited in the foundation’s Banco De Oro (BDO) account, with current account No. 007960018860.

Questions and other concerns may be emailed to the Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through [email protected]

