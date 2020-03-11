Insider appoints former Salesforce VP of Sales Tony Katsabaris as Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Former Salesforce, Adobe and Microsoft executive Tony Katsabaris has joined Insider , AI-powered Growth Management company, as County Manager of Australia and New Zealand.

“The ANZ market is a highly strategic region with a large customer appetite for Insider solutions. Over the next few years, our goal is to become the digital marketer’s preferred technology in ANZ. We are thrilled to have Tony Katsabaris join our executive team to oversee the next phase of our aggressive expansion and growth plans. We are constantly growing our talented global team so that we can better partner with our clients to create new benchmarks in customer experience,” said Serhat Soyuerel, Co-founder & VP of Growth at Insider.

Tony brings over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles as well as a keen understanding of the local market. Most recently, he served as the VP of Sales at Salesforce, running the Marketing Cloud Sales organisation for Salesforce across Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that he was the Managing Director, Adobe Marketing Cloud.

“I have had the good fortune to work closely with some of Australia’s most successful CMO’s and companies. I have realised that people are full of great ideas, but only a few can actually be executed. Most of these initiatives are put on the backburner due to a lack of time for marketing execution and the bandwidth limitations of the IT department. At Insider, we help break down these barriers, by providing our clients with a dedicated customer success team and simple technology integration,” said Tony Katsabaris, ANZ Country Manager, at Insider.

“We power our client’s digital engagement and growth with our integrated Growth Management Platform backed by latest AI technologies, and we give our customers back the valuable commodity of time by helping them with digital strategy and campaign execution,” he added.

Sequoia-backed Growth Management Platform – Insider, leading the digital growth for 600+ global brands including Estée Lauder, Unilever, Samsung , IKEA , Qantas, Forever New, Hype DC, Forever New, Chemist Warehouse , Cue, Mecca, MediaMarkt , UNIQLO, Avon , New Balance , CNN , and Nissan is expanding its outreach in Australia and cementing its position in the APAC region.

“Our pursuit of excellence is what drives us forward, from product development and category creation to being trusted partners and hiring A-players as we continue to expand globally. Our growth in the Asia Pacific has gained significant momentum and we will accelerate our expansion further in 2020. As we are cementing our presence in Australia, it is exciting to see Tony Katsabaris join our team to drive our growth in the region. Welcome home, Tony,” said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder & CEO of Insider.

Insider raised a series B funding led by Sequoia Capital, which will fuel its Growth Management Platform and technology advancement as it seeks to drive digital growth for marketers across industries through AI and Machine Learning capabilities. Insider’s robust technology will help marketers realize their key metrics by leveraging it’s unified data layer across the funnel from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue.

Insider’s Growth Management Platform is already tackling the challenges faced by marketers in Australia and NZ, around personalization and delivering unique multi-channel customer journeys based on AI-backed segmentation and unification of customer data in real time. Insider is driving growth for brands through key metrics such as CAC, AOV, LTV, ROAS and much more.

Insider’s global success rides on its easy-to-integrate-solution that does away with high IT efforts and dev teams. Brands can complete the integration within minutes and start delivering top-notch experiences across channels the same day. From optimizing CAC to building meaningful customer engagement journeys, all from one user panel.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, Mobile Web, Mobile Apps, and Ad Channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.